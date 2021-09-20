FBR notifies sales tax on petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified 10.54 per cent sales tax to be charged on petrol, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the notification, the percentage of sales tax to be charged on petroleum products included 10.54 percent on petrol, 11.64 percent on high-speed diesel, 6.70 percent on Kerosene oil, and 0.20 percent on light diesel.

It emerged that no changes have been made on the sales tax to be charged on fuel products in the fresh FBR notification and previous charges were maintained.

On Sept 15, the federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre for the next 15 days of September 2021, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government approved Rs5 per litre increase on petrol and Rs5.01 per litre in the price of diesel.

The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs5.46 while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs5.92 per litre.

Meanwhile, a citizen had challenged the recent increase in the process of petroleum products in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petitioner stated in his petition that the government last week jacked up the prices of petroleum products without approval of the federal cabinet.