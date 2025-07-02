FBR offers free mobile registration to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a tax-free mobile registration facility for overseas Pakistanis for a period of 120 days during their each visit to the native country.

“Overseas Pakistanis can avail FBR tax-free mobile registration facility for 120 days per each visit under the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) policy,” the FBR said in a statement issued here.

This policy, facilitated by the PTA aims to ensure seamless mobile connectivity for short-term visitors.

The PTA is supporting this initiative through its free, automated Temporary Mobile Registration System.

Overseas Pakistanis can avail the tax-free mobile registration facility via the DIRBS portal at https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs.

“This initiative ensures seamless mobile connectivity during short stays in Pakistan and reflects PTA’s commitment to supporting digital access for all such visitors.”

Earlier, the PTA, in collaboration with PTCL and private companies announced deploying free Wi-Fi hotspots for six months at HEC-recognized selected universities, including women’s universities, to empower students with improved access to digital resources.

As part of the celebrations marking Pakistan surpassing 200 million telecom subscribers, mobile manufacturers have contributed 2,000 locally assembled smartphones to be distributed among female SIM owners through computerized balloting across Pakistan, AJK, and GB.

“PTA remains committed to connecting Pakistan and digitally empowering the nation,” the statement added.