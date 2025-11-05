FBR announces special facilitation for manual tax filers 

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a special facilitation plan for manual income tax filers as part of its efforts to promote online return filing and move towards a fully digitalized tax system, ARY News reported.

According to the FBR, special cells have been established at tax offices across the country to assist taxpayers in registration and online return filing. Manual filers have been advised to visit the relevant field offices to receive necessary guidance and technical support.

The FBR further stated that taxpayers requiring legal assistance will be provided free help through the field offices.

To facilitate manual filers, the deadline for filing income tax returns has been extended till November 30.

The FBR reaffirmed its commitment to building a fully digitalized, transparent, and efficient tax system in Pakistan to improve compliance and taxpayer convenience.

FBR Clarifies Active Taxpayer Criteria for 2025

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) clarified that the determination of taxpayers’ active status for 2025 will be based on the income tax returns filed for the tax year 2024.

In a statement issued on Monday, the FBR rejected reports claiming that a large number of taxpayers had been declared inactive, calling such reports “baseless and misleading.”

According to the FBR spokesperson, taxpayers who filed extension requests within the prescribed time have already been included in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

The spokesperson further stated that the ATL for 2025 will comprise all individuals and entities who submitted their 2024 tax returns. Newly registered filers who submit their returns by November 15 will also be included in the 2025 list.

The FBR confirmed that taxpayers who applied for filing extensions have been granted an additional 15 days to file their returns.

The tax authority also announced that, following recent amendments to income tax rules, manual submission of returns has been permanently discontinued, and all returns must now be filed electronically.

Taxpayers who submitted manual returns last year are being provided a one-month transition period to switch to the e-filing system, the FBR said.

Those who have not yet filed their returns can still apply for an extension through the online system by November 15, it added.