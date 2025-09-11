FBR unveils transformation plan to business leaders

ISLAMABAD: In a high-level awareness program organised by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for representatives of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), the board presented its complete transformation plan, ARY News reported

The awareness program was chaired by FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood, along with the main stakeholders of other businesses.

The roadmap for institutional reform, which was earlier approved by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was presented by a member of Inland Revenue Operations, Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar.

The FBR transformation plan focuses on three pillars: people, technology, and processes. FBR is expanding its human resource department, recruiting approximately 1,600 auditors to improve audit size and improve compliance monitoring.

The hired officers will be trained in top universities, and appointments will be made based on honesty, reward and a rating system.

During the session, technological reformations were also discussed, including the launch of digital monitoring for production in important sectors like sugar, cement, fertiliser, beverages, tobacco, poultry, and textiles.

These efforts aim to make things more transparent and use AI to choose which audits to conduct.

The FBR also introduced its “Faceless Customs Appraisement” program, which has increased revenue for each Goods Declaration (GD) by 17.3% and shortened the time goods spend at the port.

Actions taken to foster enforcement have greatly increased revenue collection, with earnings from enforcement going up eight times compared to the last fiscal year.

To further support taxpayers, a dedicated Facilitation Division has been established at LTO Karachi, where senior officers will personally address concerns. The Chairman proposed forming a joint committee comprising FBR, OICCI, and PBC representatives to resolve valuation rulings and related matters.

Business leaders lauded the FBR awareness program and its reforms, emphasising that technology-driven solutions would extend the tax base and ease the burden on compliant taxpayers.