FBR reacts to ‘amnesty scheme’ for smuggled vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reacted to the news circulating about the amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the FBR spokesperson, “It has come to the notice of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that certain rumors are circulating on social media regarding a purported upcoming amnesty scheme for regularising smuggled vehicles.”

The ​FBR categorically denied the rumors and made it clear that no such scheme is under consideration by the federal government at this time.

​The FBR also urged the general public not to believe any such misinformation circulating in social media or any other unverified sources.

Read More: Budget 2024-25: New tax rates on vehicles in Pakistan

Earlier the new tax rate introduced in the budget 2024-25 on locally manufactured vehicles among many others came into effect from July 1.

This change marks a shift from a fixed tax rate to a value-based tax system, as outlined in the Finance Bill 2024-25.

Under the new tax regime introduced in budget 2024-25, the tax on vehicles is no longer a fixed amount but varies according to the vehicle’s value.