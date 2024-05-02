FBR reforms govt’s top priority, says law minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar says introducing reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

Addressing a news conference flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar in Islamabad today, he said for the first time the sitting parliament passed a law related to tax tribunals and tax-related cases, which will expedite the process for solution of these cases.

The Minister said there are more than 2700 billion rupees tax-related cases pending in the courts and under the new law tax appeals up to the tune of 20 million rupees would be taken up by the Tax Commissioners, while tax appeals of more than 20 million rupees would be addressed by the tax tribunals.

On April 29, the National Assembly passed the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which would give the legislative effect to the taxation proposals of the federal government.

The bill was taken by the House as the supplementary agenda and Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the bill.

The House passed the amended bill which aims to give legislative effect to the taxation proposals of the federal government to liquidate a significant number of appeals pending before Commissioner IR (Appeals) and Appellate Tribunals as ATIR is the last fact-finding authority in the appellate hierarchy provided in fiscal statutes.

Over the years, and for various reasons, including arbitrary constitution of benches, inadequate number of benches, delay in fixation of cases and disposal of appeals, a substantial amount of revenue, to the tune of Rs 2 trillion, is held up in litigation before the ATIR.