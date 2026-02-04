FBR Recovers Rs70bn in Super Tax, Chairman FBR claims

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Pakistan has claimed that Rs. 70 billion has been recovered on the account of ‘Super Tax’. ARY News reported.

Talking to the media correspondents during an informal interaction in Islamabad, the chairman of FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, stated that the amount collected during January had already been added to the revenue collection.

He added that the FBR had set a revenue target of Rs.1,028 billion for the current month and expressed confidence that the goal would be achieved.

The FBR chairman stressed that total collections under the super tax are expected to reach Rs.217 billion.

Super Tax

The Super Tax is an additional income tax levied on high-income individuals, AOPs, and companies under section 4c of the Income Tax Ordinance. It primarily targets those earning over Rs.150 million annually , with a progressice rate structure based on total income.

Earlier on January 26., 2026, the Federal Constitutional Court also upheld super tax which is expected to fetch revenue to the tune of Rs.300 billion to the public exchequer.

The court in its ruling dismissed the taxpayers’ appeals in cases of section 4B and declared section 4B to be constitutionally valid as a tax.