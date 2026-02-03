FBR revises Islamabad property valuation rates

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued revised property valuation rates for Islamabad following demands from traders, cutting values by 30 to 50 per cent, according to an official notification.

Under the revised assessment, the FBR has revalued residential and commercial plots at 68 different locations across the federal capital.

In Sector B-17, the valuation of plots with possession has been reduced from Rs50,000 to Rs30,000 per square yard, while the rate for non-possession plots has been slashed from Rs40,000 to Rs15,000 per square yard.

The notification states that under SRO-163, the valuation rates notified through SRO-2390 dated 12 December 2025 will now be applicable.

In some of Islamabad’s most expensive areas, the valuation for plots in Sector E-7 has been cut from Rs600,000 to Rs225,000 per square yard. Similarly, in sectors F-6 and F-7, the rate has been reduced from Rs500,000 to Rs210,000 per square yard.

The revised rates are expected to provide relief to the real estate sector and encourage property transactions in the capital.

On December 16, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended the recently revised valuation rates for residential and commercial properties in Islamabad, just six days after their issuance.

The FBR had issued a notification on December 10, 2025, revising the valuation of residential and commercial plots at 68 locations across the federal capital.

The revised rates were introduced under SRO 2390 and applied to the purchase and sale of properties in residential, commercial, and rural areas, with the aim of reflecting fair market values.