FBR rules out extension in income tax returns filing deadline

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday ruled out any extension in the date of filing of income tax returns.

The Federal Board of Revenue informed the public through SMS that strict action will be taken and a heavy penalty will be imposed on all those who do not file their income tax returns by September 30, 2025, which is the last date for filing of income tax returns.

The FBR is extending full support to taxpayers through Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) and the Helpline.

Bank accounts of all those persons who will fail to file their income tax returns will be frozen, while they will face travel restrictions.

The taxpayers who will file their income tax returns before the deadline will be exempted from these penalties.

All salaried and businessmen are bound to file their income tax returns before the deadline; otherwise, strict action will be taken against them.

Read more: FBR denies changes in ‘Income Tax Return’ form

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) clarified that misleading information is being spread regarding the Income Tax Return 2025.

An FBR spokesperson said no change or amendment had been introduced through any SRO in the Income Tax Return 2025 form, which was uploaded to the FBR website on July 7 this year.

He explained that taxpayers are required to declare the market value of assets on page 66 of the form. However, many taxpayers were incorrectly entering “zero” in the market value column, which caused them to face restrictions.

The spokesperson stressed that entering the market value of property is solely the taxpayer’s prerogative. He expressed hope that taxpayers would declare values close to the actual market worth of their assets. Importantly, he assured that taxpayers would not be asked to refile or amend their returns once submitted.