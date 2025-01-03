FBR seals over 30 Karachi shops for tax, PoS violations

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sealed more than 30 shops across Karachi for violating Point of Sale (POS) regulations and tax compliance, according to the Regional Tax Office Zone-I.

The operations, conducted between January 1 and January 3, included action on M.A. Jinnah Road where two medical and surgical stores were sealed.

A paint shop was also sealed for not integrating with the POS system.

In another operation, a showroom on Khalid Bin Waleed Road was sealed for failing to issue POS receipts, while in the Saddar and Clifton areas, two sweet and bakery outlets faced closures for POS rule violations.

The Regional Tax Office Zone-I further revealed that penalties amounting to Rs25 million have been collected during this campaign.

Earlier on November 22, the Regional Tax Office (RTO) of FBR Islamabad sealed five prominent restaurants in Islamabad on account of issuing fake invoices.

The action was taken after citizens/consumers reported that the restaurants were issuing counterfeit receipts/invoices, said a FBR news release.

This is in line with FBR’s drive to bring Tier-1 retailers/restaurants under the tax net through POS Invoicing system.

After determining the inauthenticity of the reported receipts through POS tracking software under an already devised procedure, a team of RTO Islamabad led by Deputy Commissioner sealed five restaurants in Islamabad and also imposed a total penalty of Rs.1.5 million on these restaurants.