FBR seizes 3,000 tobacco bales in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has seized 3,000 bales of raw tobacco in a major operation targeting the illicit tobacco trade, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The FBR said the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Abbottabad confiscated the bales—weighing approximately 80,000 kilograms—during an extensive enforcement action.

Terming the raid “unprecedented,” the FBR said the operation demonstrates RTO Abbottabad’s determination to curb revenue leakages, dismantle illegal supply chains, and protect law-abiding businesses.

The premises involved have been sealed, and a formal investigation is underway.

Describing it as one of the region’s largest tobacco confiscations, the FBR added that the action underscores its commitment to combating smuggling and illicit trade through strengthened monitoring and decisive enforcement.

Earlier, a team from the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, acting under the supervision of the Chief Commissioner, carried out the enforcement operation at the premises of a Tobacco Company in Mardan, on the night of 5 December 2025.

During the operation, the Tobacco Company was found covertly operating an undeclared plant and machinery used for the production of cut tobacco intended for illegal cigarette manufacturing.

According to officials, the company, which manufactures well-known cigarette brands including Cafe and Ranger, was found operating an additional, unreported production line used to prepare tobacco for illegal cigarette manufacturing.