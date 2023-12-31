FBR serves notices to over 8mln tax non-filers

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has served notices to over 8mln tax non-filers in a move to tighten noose around defaulters, ARY News reported, quoting officials of the tax collection body.

The notices were served to people under the Income Tax General Order.

As per details, a total of 8.19mln notices have been served to tax non-filers including over 2.4 mln notices for the year 2022 and over 5.6 mln notices for the year 2023.

The FBR said the nation will be initiated against people who fail to respond to the notices. Telephone connections of the non-registered people will be disconnected in the second phase.

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar had stressed the importance of revenue and increasing the existing number of tax filers during recent meetings.

The FBR board notified the establishment of district tax offices, a new initiative that will help broaden the tax base and ultimately raise the tax-to-GDP ratio to a desired level.

The offices would be headed by District Tax Officers entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing Income Tax Returns from non-filers and stop-filers, according to a press release.