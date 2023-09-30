FBR surpasses target by Rs 63 billion

ISLAMABAD: For the first quarter of the current financial year, FBR has collected Rs 2,041 billion (2022: 1644 billion) against the assigned target of Rs 1,978 billion thus exceeding the target by Rs 63 billion, ARY News reported.

FBR has also put in exceptional efforts to achieve the revenue target for the month of September 2023.

As against a target of Rs 794 billion, FBR was able to collect Rs 834 billion (2022: 688 billion), while refunds amounting to Rs 37 billion were issued compared to Rs18 billion issued in September 2022.

However, severe import compression was witnessed during the month of September 2023. During the previous month, taxes at the import stage were collected at Rs 299 billion whereas during the current month, taxes at the import stage were only Rs 254 billion.

The FBR was able to make up the shortfall of Rs 45 billion through domestic taxes, especially direct taxes.

The sincerity and work ethic displayed by FBR officers and officials were exemplary. Moreover, FBR is committed to not only achieving the assigned target for the coming months of the current financial year but also surpassing it.