FBR suspends recently announced property valuation rates in Islamabad

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended the recently revised valuation rates for residential and commercial properties in Islamabad, just six days after their issuance.

The FBR had issued a notification on December 10, 2025, revising the valuation of residential and commercial plots at 68 locations across the federal capital.

The revised rates were introduced under SRO 2390 and applied to the purchase and sale of properties in residential, commercial, and rural areas, with the aim of reflecting fair market values.

However, the tax authority decided to suspend the notification following objections raised by real estate associations. According to FBR officials, concerns were found to be valid, as official valuation rates in some areas exceeded prevailing market prices.

The FBR announced that the previously applicable valuation rates will remain in force until a revised valuation table is issued. The authority said a new notification is expected by January 31, 2026, and until then, old valuation rates will continue to apply.

Earlier, the FBR Chairman, Rashid Langrial, stated that a vigorous nationwide crackdown against tax evaders is underway daily.

Speaking informally to the media in Islamabad, he discussed in detail the ongoing operations against tax evasion and smuggling across the country.

He revealed that 30 individuals who had been under-reporting their income have already received notices. Complete data has also been obtained for those who failed to file their tax returns or filed incorrect ones.

The FBR chairman said a Chief Commissioner for Enforcement has been appointed, under whom all operations will be conducted. Daily reports are now being compiled on actions taken against tax evaders.