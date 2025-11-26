FBR to 'initiate audit' of high-earning doctors, beauty parlours

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has ‘decided’ to broaden the tax net by auditing high-earning professionals in major cities, including doctors and operators of beauty parlors, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources report that doctors charging high fees and businesses selling expensive cosmetics will now be under FBR’s scrutiny.

Information regarding the location, brand, and operations of beauty parlors and aesthetic clinics has already been collected.

The first phase of the audit will target 250 high-earning doctors across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, with 100 doctors each from Karachi and Lahore, and 50 from Islamabad.

Additionally, the paint and cosmetic sectors are under review, and private companies operating in these areas will also be audited for potential tax evasion.

To facilitate the audits, FBR has engaged 600 private auditors, with plans to hire an additional 200 in the coming days.

In total, 2,000 private auditors will assist in the process. All auditors are bound to maintain the confidentiality of taxpayer information.

Earlier it was emerged that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is set to conduct a historic and comprehensive audit of income tax returns this year.

As per details shared by sources with ARY News, a large-scale audit of income tax returns has been approved, and between 7 to 8 million returns could be examined through an automated digital system during the ongoing fiscal year, according to sources.