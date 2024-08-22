web analytics
FBR to suspend officers eyeing ‘choice postings’

By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to ban choice postings within the organization, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision came to light after the FBR decided to take action against the growing issue of officers using personal influence to secure preferred assignments.

The FBR emphasized that this practice undermines the integrity of the institution and sets a negative example for junior officers.

In a statement, the FBR expressed concern over mid-level officers leveraging external influence to obtain arbitrary transfers and postings which not only damages the organization’s reputation but also violates FBR rules.

The FBR warned that such actions could lead to immediate suspension or even dismissal of the involved officers and employees.

