FBR uncovers major tax fraud networks

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully exposed an organized network causing billions of rupees in losses to the national exchequer, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson, the joint operation of Hyderabad and Karachi FBR teams led to expose of this network.

In a significant crackdown, a case of tax fraud amounting to Rs 10 billion has been registered against Rehman Enterprises, while another case involving a tax fraud of Rs 11.692 billion has been registered against Z.A. IMPEX.

The investigation revealed that these groups issued bogus units, companies, and invoices, creating a web of fraudulent activities.

The Financial Monitoring Unit’s investigative reports further verified these fraudulent activities by the aforementioned companies to evade tax schemes.

The FBR is dedicated to promoting a fair and equitable business environment, ensuring that all entities operate within the legal framework and contribute their due share to the national economy.