FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) unearthed a network of tax fraudsters who have caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer, ARY News reported.

According to a press statement issued here, the FIA’s Directorates General of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue Hyderabad and Karachi registered cases against M/s Rehman Enterprises and M/s ZA Impex involving tax frauds of Rs10 billion and Rs11.692 billion respectively under the provisions of Sales Tax Act, 1990

The investigations revealed the involvement of organised groups in the establishment of fake units/companies and issuing fake sales tax invoices. Subsequent validation of the fraudulent activity was provided by the Financial Monitoring Unit through detailed Financial Intelligence reports (FIs).

In order to delay the proceedings and influence the inquiry, the accused lodged many complaints against the officers of the Directorate General of I&I-IR on various fora.

Recently, a private complaint was filed in the court of Special Judge Central-I, Lahore, levelling baseless allegations against the DG I&I-IR and other officers which had been suspended by the Lahore High Court on June 3.

Read More: FBR unearths Rs86 million tax evasion scam in Karachi

“The FBR and its field formations are resolute in their mission to apprehend and prosecute individuals involved in tax-related fraudulent activities. By holding the fraudsters accountable, not only the revenue amounting to billions of rupees will be safeguarded, but a fair and equitable environment will be fostered for genuine taxpayers,” the press statement added.