FBR’s systems efficiently ensure tax returns filing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is committed to providing maximum facilitation to taxpayers timely resolve the issues raised by taxpayers.

In a letter addressed to FBR, the Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has raised certain issues that either are not related to the return filing for tax year 2023 or have been already resolved, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

FBR has been prompt in timely addressing/resolving issues raised by taxpayers and their representatives, including Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA).

This fact has also been acknowledged in writing by the KTBA/PTBA in their various correspondence with the FBR.

It is further clarified that no issue related to system slow down or system outage has so far been reported by anyone this year.

This reflects the smooth functioning of return filing application on IRIS 2.0 which was ensured in order to avoid any need for extending the date of returns.

The detail of the issues raised by KTBA and their solutions thereof are also uploaded on FBR’s website.