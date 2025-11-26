BDU report confirms 20kg explosives used in FC Headquarters Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: The bomb disposal unit (BDU) has finalised its report into the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters attack, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The FC Headquarters attack that took place earlier this week, resulted in martyrdom of three FC officials and all three bombers were killed on the spot.

Te attack took place at 8:11 a.m., and the CCTV video captured the moment the suicide bomber detonates the device, causing panic in the surrounding area.

Following the initial blast, two more attackers attempted to enter the premises, but security forces responded promptly, preventing further casualties.

According to the report obtained by ARY News, the attackers used a total of 20 kilograms of explosives.

The explosive material in the jackets was divided into two sections, front and back.

Each of the three suicide jackets contained between 6 to 7 kilograms of explosives. Analysis of the jacket fragments indicates that the blast could have caused damage within a radius of up to 30 meters.

The explosion was confirmed to be a suicide attack, with no evidence of remote control mechanisms. Additionally, eight hand grenades were recovered from the scene.

The BDU report also stated that two feet of primacord, two ball bearings measuring 2 millimeters each, and a two-foot-long wire, cut in the middle, were recovered from the site. All recovered evidence has been collected and sent for laboratory analysis, the report added.