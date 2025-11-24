Three personnel martyred, 3 terrorists dead as attack on FC Headquarters Peshawar thwarted

PESHAWAR: Pakistan security forces successfully thwarted a suicide attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar, killing three terrorists, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting the CCPO Peshawar.

Three FC personnel also embraced martyrdom while thwarting the attack.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to officials, two explosions occurred near the FC Headquarters in the Saddar area of Peshawar.

The blasts, which were heard from a distance, caused the windows of nearby buildings to shatter. Law enforcement immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

CCPO Peshawar confirmed that the first suicide attacker detonated himself at the headquarters gate at 8:11 a.m., while two others attempted to breach the facility. FC personnel neutralized both attackers at the gate.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfikar Hamid, told ARY News that during the confrontation, two FC personnel were martyred and two others injured, with the wounded immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

He added that the terrorists’ attempt could have caused significant casualties, but robust security measures prevented further damage. Clearance operations are ongoing, and the road in front of the headquarters remains closed for traffic.

Security agencies are continuing investigations at the scene, collecting evidence to determine the full scope of the attack. Security is on high alert.