Security on high alert in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Security in Islamabad has been placed on high alert amid heightened vigilance across the federal capital following Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters attack .

As per details, police checkpoints have been established at all major entry and exit points of Islamabad to monitor movement.

Security has been tightened around key government buildings and the Red Zone, while public transport passengers are being subjected to identity checks, according to officials.

At Faizabad bus terminal, authorities are recording passengers’ identification card numbers. Transport operators have been instructed to provide relevant passenger data to local police stations as part of the enhanced security measures.

Officials asserted that these measures aim to ensure public safety and maintain law and order across the city.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan security forces successfully thwarted a suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar, killing three terrorists, confirmed the CCPO Peshawar.

Three FC personnel also embraced martyrdom while thwarting the attack.

According to officials, two explosions occurred near the FC Headquarters in the Saddar area of Peshawar.

The blasts, which were heard from a distance, caused the windows of nearby buildings to shatter. Law enforcement immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

CCPO Peshawar confirmed that the first suicide attacker detonated himself at the headquarters gate at 8:11 a.m., while two others attempted to breach the facility. Federal Constabulary personnel neutralized both attackers at the gate.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfikar Hamid said during the confrontation, two FC personnel were martyred and two others injured, with the wounded immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.