Fear grips citizens after river Nile changes color

Cairo: Fear and panic grips Egyptians after a sudden change in the colour of the Nile River on Tuesday.

The citizens witnessed turbidity in the waters of the Nile River, which raised concerns about water contamination.

However, according to Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources, Mohamed Abdel-Ati, the change in the colour of the river Nile’s water is linked to the floodwater in the river, due to heavy rains in the provinces of Egypt on Saturday and Sunday.

Muhammad Abdul Ati clarified that the turbidity of water will end in two or more days. According to the Egyptian minister, the colour change will not have any negative impact on the quality of drinking water and agricultural lands. It should be noted that the Nile River is considered the main source of drinking water in Egypt.

According to Arab media, heavy rains lashed many provinces of Egypt on Saturday and Sunday, after which flood situation was observed in different parts of the country. As a result, many major highways and ports were closed.

