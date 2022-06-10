Fearless boy tries to touch lion, video goes viral

A video of a fearless boy playing with a lion and trying to touch it is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video on Instagram, which has thousands of likes, showed the lion calmly sitting in his enclosure and watching the boy approaching him for interaction. It first looked as if there was no glass to separate them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@nature___.beauty)



However, the boy’s attempt to touch the lion without fear took netizens by surprise. Here’s how they reacted to it.

A netizen write, “That lion is saying “you better be glad this glass is between us”…LOL” while another stated, “Animals are there for our entertainment..”

A third user said, “Cute but poor Lion though. Zoos are prisons”. A fourth netizen stated, “Cute🙌 Dangerous !”

It is pertinent to mention social media hosts all sorts of heartwarming videos of child-animal interactions.

A cute video of a dog imitating a baby girl’s fall made rounds on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E M M Y 🖤🐾 (@emmy_the_newf)

The viral video showed the baby girl getting close to touching the canine Emmy. She tried to go away from the dog but fell. The dog also fell after watching her.

Emmy, according to its biography, resides in Chicago and is a therapy dog under training.

