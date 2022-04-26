Watch: Fearless men rescue shark stuck on beach

A group of young men rescued a shark that was stuck on an Australian beach.

The group was visiting Queens Rocks on April 24 when they spotted the species, believed to be a mako shark, washed up on the shore.

The creature was struggling in the shallow water to get back into the deep. Seven men from the group spotted it and rushed to push it towards the deep water.

Footage of the whole event was posted on Reddit.



“It got helped, this was when it first beached itself and no one knew what to do really. 2m shark so they weren’t sure how to go about getting it back in the water or if it would bite,” the Reddit user who shared the video said.

The men walked into deep-water 3-4 times to ensure the creature was able to swim off.

