Sunday, February 9, 2025
Feb 08 rigging dark shadow still prevails over country: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the February 08 rigging’s dark shadow still prevails over the country.

“We will not allow the people being destroyed in this manner,” Speaking to the media in Mardan on the first anniversary of last year’s elections he said.

He alleged that a conspiracy being hatched to destroy the seminaries. “We didn’t left our struggle and been steadfast on the path of political Jihad,” Fazlur Rehman said.

“We will reach to the assemblies while remaining in the field,” JUI-F leader said. “People have been my Parliament”.

Fazl also expressed concern over the delaying tactics used in various provinces regarding the Religious Schools Act, adding, “We solve problems not through bitterness but through negotiations”.

Commenting on the recent statement of the US President Trump about Gaza, Fazlur Rehman called him the biggest lunatic of the world. “The nations of the world have returned his words back to his face,” he added.

