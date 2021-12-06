Fed govt forms body on devising road map for EVM use in elections

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has formed a committee on devising a road map for the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections in 2023, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has been appointed the head of the committee along with Federal Minister on Law Farogh Naseem, Information Technology Minister Amin ul Haque, and NADRA chairman as its members.

The committee would prepare a road map for the use of the electronic voting machines in the next general elections as per the recent legislation from the Parliament.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought the government’s approval for the release of funds for the use of modern technology in the upcoming elections.

The election commission has written a letter to the government for funds, sources at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said. “The ECP will procure over 8,00,000 electronic voting machines,” sources at the ministry said.

The election commission in its letter said that the next general elections will likely to be held in October 2023. ” Essential steps will be taken for use of modern technology in elections,” the letter read.

“A warehouse will be required to keep over eight Lac electronic voting machines,” according to the letter. “A premises will also be needed for data centre, control centre, modern lab, printing and training,” the ministry sources said.

“A year has passed but the Planning Commission didn’t release funds for the building,” the ECP said. “Precious time has lost due to delay in the release of funds for the necessary infrastructure,” according to the letter.

“The Planning Commission should release funds promptly for construction of the premises in Sector H-11,” the ECP demands. “The Housing and Works Ministry should also take measures on priority for construction of the building,” the ECP said.

