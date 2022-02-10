Fed govt reaches out to Opp members to foil no-confidence move

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has planned to launch a counteroffensive against the opposition’s move to bring a no-confidence motion in National Assembly and has approached five opposition members besides a Balochistan’s political group that previously remained part of treasury, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the government has approached Balochistan’s political group which is part of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The party currently has four MNAs and had previously remained part of the government coalition,” they said.

The sources further shared that five members of the National Assembly from the opposition side are also in contact with the federal government and talks are in the final phase regarding their support in case of a no-confidence move.

“Out of five of these opposition members, three hail from Punjab and two from Sindh,” they said.

A government leader speaking on condition of anonymity said that estranged PTI leaders are also been approached.

“We are making our preparations but at the same time are aware that the opposition won’t bring no-confidence motion,” he said and added that coalition partners are also with the government and any misadventure from the opposition will cost them dearly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition parties have decided on phases of the no-trust move against the incumbent government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources told ARY News that preparations have begun by the opposition to bring a no-trust move against the incumbent government in phases. It has been decided to initiate the process of a no-trust motion from the Speaker National Assembly (NA).

The opposition decided to bring a no-trust move against the NA Speaker in the last week of February, whereas, the opposition leaders expedited contacting each other to finalise the preparations.

