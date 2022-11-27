Fed Govt spent Rs256.3m to curb the PTI march that never reached ISB

The Interior Ministry spent a total of Rs256.3 million on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march that ended before reaching the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal government had allocated a budget of Rs390 million for the capital territory’s security ahead of the PTI’s long march. However, the march ended in Rawalpindi on November 26 with the PTI Chief announcing their plan to quit all assemblies.

The Interior Ministry spent Rs256.3 million out of the total allocated budget. The amount was spent on placing containers around entry points of the city, accommodation of forces, and procurement of tear gas shells.

A total of 13,800 security personnel including Sindh police, FC and Rangers, were positioned in the capital territory to curb the PTI long march. The forces also used a total of 2442 shells.

It is to be noted that the Sindh government had urged the ECP to postpone the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions citing a shortage of security personnel.

Earlier on Saturday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ended the PTI long march by announcing that his party plans to quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

