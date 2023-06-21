Fed IT Minister emphasizes on merit, global branding for NITB

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT, Syed Amin ul Haque, emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong focus on merit and ensuring adherence to rules and regulations within the organization, ARY News reported.

As per details, Syed Amin ul Haque urged the Chief Executive Officer of NITB (CEO) to encourage and reward individuals who demonstrate dedication and hard work, underscoring the significance of diligence in achieving organizational goals. “It is expected that these efforts will contribute to the overall success of the organization” the minister expressed these views while chairing the 4th meeting of the National Information Technology Board said a news release.

The minister expressed confidence in the CEO’s skills, competence, and international experience, believing that these qualities will guide NITB toward its desired destination. With a strong emphasis on merit, adherence to rules and regulations, and a strategic focus on global branding, he hoped to position NITB as a leading organization in the IT sector, contributing to Pakistan’s reputation in the international arena.

Earlier the Chairman and Board Members welcomed the newly elected Chief Executive Officer of NITB, Babar Majid Bhatti. The board also apprised the steps taken by the CEO, who assumed office on April 10, in the first 45 days with an excellent vision for the improvement of the respective sectors.

In the meeting, NITB, after becoming an autonomous body, rules n regulations, ongoing projects and upcoming projects were discussed in detail and were sent to the relevant committees of the Board for review.