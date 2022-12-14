Fed ministers meet President Alvi, convey govt’s stance

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar have called on President Dr Arif Alvi and conveyed the incumbent government’s stance amid ‘political turmoil’, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the federal ministers – Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar – called on President Alvi and urged him to role to end the political turmoil in the country.

Sources told ARY News that the federal ministers proposed Dr Alvi to find solutions to the issues within the prevailing governance system instead of dissolving the assemblies announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the president asked all political parties to exhibit political maturity, sources said, adding that the federal ministers apprised Dr Arif Alvi about the government’s stance.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that President Arif Alvi is likely to meet former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Lahore today (Wednesday).

The consultation for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies has entered the final phase and in this context, President Arif Alvi is expected to meet Imran Khan at Zaman Park, Lahore today.

The PTI chairman is also scheduled to hold meetings with the different leaders of the party to get their take on the dissolution of the assemblies. The meeting will also discuss the preparations for the upcoming general elections.

