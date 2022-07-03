Sunday, July 3, 2022
Salah Uddin

FED not to be applied to air tickets issued before July 01, FBR tells airlines

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed airlines against charging increased federal excise duty (FED) on tickets issued before July 01, following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately suspend the duty, ARY NEWS reported.

The FBR in its directives to the airlines said that the new FED will not be applied to international flight tickets from July 01.

“The FED has been revised from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000 and will only be applied to club, business, and first-class international tickets on tickets issued after July 01 as per the Finance Bill 2022,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took strict notice of the collection of Rs 50,000 federal excise duty (FED) from passengers at the airports.

In a statement issued by the PM’s office, the prime minister expressed strong displeasure at the collection of federal excise duty from passengers at the airports.

He directed that the illegal order to collect FED at the airports should be immediately revoked and the practice of causing trouble to the passengers should be discontinued immediately.

