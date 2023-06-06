Federal Budget: Govt proposes Rs2.3bn for Sehat Sahulat Program

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has decided to continue previous government’s Sehat Sahulat Program as it has proposed Rs2.30 bn funds for the project in the upcoming federal budget 2023-24, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the federal government has proposed allocating Rs2.3 billion for Sehat Sahulat Program – the initiative launched in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government tenure.

The government allocated Rs2.5 billion for Sehat Sahulat Program in FY 2022-23, while Rs11.9 billion was spent on the project so far.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities to take major steps in Budget 2023-24 for the welfare of poor and middle classes.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting to finalise measures to provide relief to poor and middle classes of society.

PM Shehbaz directed that despite economic challenges, special measures should be taken for the protection of vulnerable sections of society. He said maximum relief should be given to public by utilising the available resources in best possible manner.

The premier ordered that a comprehensive plan should be devised for giving direct subsidy to the farmers.

The government would also assist the deserving farmers in converting tubewells to solar energy, he said adding the solarisation of tubewells would decrease the fuel import bill and would bring down the per acre production cost of farmers.

It is pertinent to mention here that government is likely to table federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on June 9.