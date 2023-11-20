Federal cabinet approval ‘must’ for MOUs with foreign countries

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has decided that approval of federal cabinet is ‘must’ for Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with foreign countries, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the federal cabinet decision regarding the MOUs was forwarded to the concerned ministries and divisions.

Sources revealed that the Prime Minister will issue the approval of MOUs and agreements in first phase and the final approval will be given by the federal cabinet. Prior to this decision, only the approval of Prime Minister was declared compulsory for MOUs and agreements.

Earlier, Pakistan’s health ministry and World Health Organization (WHO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the Universal Health Coverage Programme.

A ceremony for the signing of MoU between the health ministry and the world health body was held at the PM House which also marked the handing over of health equipment worth over Rs2 billion including mobile health clinics, ambulances, and mobile vaccination vans.