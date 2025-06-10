Federal cabinet approves budget 2025-26 proposals

The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved budget 2025-26 proposals, ARY News reported.

Meeting of the federal cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad

The cabinet accorded approval to budgetary proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Federal government has set GDP growth target at 4.2 per cent in the budget 2025-26.

The budget 2025-26 will be presented today in the National Assembly by Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb.

According to details, the current account deficit for the next fiscal year is projected at 2.1 billion dollars, which equals -0.5% of GDP.

The revised National Development Plan allocates over Rs4,223 billion for various development initiatives across the country.

Of this amount, Rs2,869 billion is earmarked for the PSDP, while federal ministries and divisions will receive over Rs682 billion for their respective development projects.

The National Highway Authority is expected to receive Rs 226.98 billion. The Power Division will be allocated Rs90.22 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), and the Water Resources Division will receive Rs133.42 billion, the budget document available with ARY News read.