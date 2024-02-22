Federal cabinet approves JIT to probe campaign against ECP

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Thursday formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the malicious campaign on social media against the Election Commission of Pakistan and government officials, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cabinet approved investigation against the ECP and government officials and constituted a JIT.

The JIT will be headed by Additional Director General Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) and members from ISI, IB, PTA and a grade 19 officer of NADRA will also be part of the JIT.

Earlier, the caretaker government JIT to investigate a campaign reportedly launched against the judiciary following the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict that upheld the Dec 22 decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) depriving PTI of its iconic symbol — ‘bat’.

Read More: JIT constituted to probe campaign against judiciary

According to a notification – a copy of which is available with ARY News, the federal government constituted a JIT in terms of Section 30 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Additional Director General (Cyber Crime Wing) FIA would be the Convener of the committee, which comprises representatives of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and DIG Islamabad Police.

The JIT would ascertain facts behind “malicious social media campaign” attempting to malign the image of Judges of the apex court.