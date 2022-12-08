Federal cabinet approves restoration of petroleum exploration licences

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has chaired the federal cabinet session today in which the members approved the restoration of 11 petroleum exploration licences and signing of the transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Tajikistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure the early completion of the Resilient, Recovery Renovation and Rehablitation Plan for the flood-affected areas, after getting input from all the provinces and other stakeholders.

The prime minister, who was chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet, was presented a report on the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) which reviewed the flood-inflicted losses to 17 major economic sectors across 94 districts.

The PDNA reviewed the damages done to the sectors including health, agriculture, industry, infrastructure, communications and others.

Compiled by the Ministry of Planning and Development, the assessment report was prepared in coordination with the European Union, the United Nations, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, the provincial governments, GB and AJK governments, civil society, academia and NGOs.

The cabinet meeting was told that as per the report, the flood had badly affected the agriculture sector across the country but it hit the worst in Sindh province.

It was told that the PDNA would help carry out the mid and long-term planning for the reconstruction of the flood-ravaged areas which would be resilient to cope with the impacts of climate change.

The cabinet members were told that in light of the PDNA, a Resilient, Recovery Renovation and Rehabilitation Plan was being formulated in consultation with all the relevant ministries, divisions as well as provincial governments.

The cabinet also nodded at the signing of the transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Tajikistan which is expected to be signed during the upcoming visit of the Tajik president to Pakistan, the state news agency reported.

The federal body also endorsed the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committees taken in its meeting held on November 29 and December 2, 2022.

The cabinet also endorsed the decisions of the Cabinet Committee for the Disposal of Legislative Cases taken on December 1, 2022.

