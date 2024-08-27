Federal cabinet approves Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, the federal cabinet has approved Rs20 billion for the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, ARY News reported.

Pakistan announced the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in June 2024, a comprehensive counter-insurgency effort to eradicate extremism and terrorism through military action and socio-economic development, with a focus on regional cooperation and stability.

In order to execute the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam the government allocated the funds. The operation has been subject to disagreements from different walks of life in Pakistan.

Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned PKR 1.951 billion for the security of the Reko Diq project.

During the meeting, the cabinet expressed concern over the recent surge in terrorism, commended the sacrifices of security forces, and condemned the terrorist incidents in Balochistan. The Prime Minister emphasised the need to swiftly identify and take action against the terrorists.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also endorsed the decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its August 22 meeting, including the conditional export of 100,000 metric tons of sugar. He also acknowledged the uninterrupted supply of urea fertilizer for the Rabi crop, praising the relevant ministers for their efforts.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved the dissolution of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD), with its staff and projects to be transferred to other ministries. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of prioritising governance reforms and institutional improvements, including the introduction of digitalisation and smart management practices.

The cabinet was briefed on the ongoing austerity measures and approved the continuation of the initiatives introduced during the previous government. The Prime Minister stressed the need to protect public funds, ensuring that no luxury is afforded to the bureaucracy and elite at the expense of the poor.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his commitment to safeguarding every penny of the nation’s wealth. A committee was established to ensure the protection of employees affected by the proposed institutional mergers and dissolutions.