Federal cabinet approves Rs12 billion for census

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the allocation of Rs12 billion funds for the 7th census, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government decided to disburse additional Rs12 billion for the census. It is noteworthy to mention here that the estimated cost for the country’s first digital census is Rs34 billion.

Prior to the approval, the federal government disbursed Rs10 billion for the process.

READ: FIRST DIGITAL CENSUS: GOVT EXTENDS DATE FOR SELF-ENUMERATION



Earlier, the federal government decided to address the reservations of the Sindh government regarding the census.

The Centre assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of addressing their reservations regarding the census. Sources told ARY News that a team led by the chief statistician of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) met CM Murad Ali Shah in Karachi.

Sources added that the Sindh CM gave recommendations regarding the field operations during the census process and urged the chief statistician to address their reservations.

READ: CHIEF CENSUS COMMISSIONER INAUGURATES DIGITAL CENSUS



A few days ago, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted at tendering resignation if the Centre fails to fulfil its promises regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood victims.

He expressed concerns over the unfulfillment of promises by the Centre regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood affectees.

Comments