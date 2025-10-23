Federal Cabinet to consider summary seeking ban on TLP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior will give a detailed briefing to the Federal Cabinet over the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a cabinet session scheduled on Thursday (today).

The recommendations of the Punjab government would also be submitted to the cabinet today. Punjab has moved the federal government to ban the TLP.

Federal Cabinet will consider the issue of ban over the Tehreek-e-Labbaik under Article 17 of the constitution.

A summary seeking the ban on TLP is likely to be approved by the cabinet. In case of approval from the cabinet a reference seeking ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will be filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The apex court will take the final decision over the ban on the party.

In a press conference recently, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that the Punjab cabinet has approved a ban on TLP, and a summary has been sent to the federal government for final approval.

Bukhari stated that during TLP’s so-called “peaceful protests”, 202 police personnel were seriously injured, and 97 police vehicles were completely destroyed.

She said that the Punjab government’s decision is not against any religious party, belief, or group, but is aimed solely at curbing extremist elements responsible for violence and destruction.

“No action has been taken against any religious organization, mosque, or madrassa,” Azma Bukhari added, clarifying that the measures are strictly against those spreading chaos and extremism in the name of religion.