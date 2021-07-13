Federal cabinet decides to continue with ban on TLP

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to continue a ban on the activities of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) nationwide, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a report from a committee reviewing the ban on the TLP was presented before the cabinet, where a proposal to continue a ban on the activities of the party was approved.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while detailing the cabinet decision in a presser said that a report of a review committee was presented before the cabinet regarding a ban on TLP, concluding that the ban was based on merit and facts.

“TLP is blamed for the martyrdom of cops besides also torturing others,” he said adding that the entire cabinet agreed with the findings of the cabinet body and decided against lifting the ban.

The information minister said that now the law ministry and attorney general would take measures aimed at removing the election symbol of the party from the list of the ECP.

On May 25, the federal cabinet approved the formation of a committee for reviewing the ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Fawad Chaudhry while divulging further decisions taken during the cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan at that time said that outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has filed a review petition against the ban and the cabinet has allowed forming a committee to look into the matter. “Interior ministry will now form a committee,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 15, the federal cabinet approved a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act after the party resorted to violence in the aftermath of the arrest of its chief Saad Rizvi, which led to the martyrdom of two cops and injuries to more than 300 others.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) placed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on the list of its banned organizations.

However, the outlawed party approached the interior ministry seeking a review of the government’s April 15 decision. The party submitted an appeal to the ministry, requesting it to revisit the decision to ban the party.