Federal cabinet made 1295 decisions with 99% ‘implementation rate’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired the farewell meeting of the federal cabinet wherein it was told that the federal body made 1295 decisions in 53 sessions across the last 15 months, ARY News reported.

In the meeting, Secretary Cabinet presented a detailed report on the performance of the federal cabinet from April 20, 2022 to August 8, 2023. It was told that of 1295 decisions, around 99% were implemented.

The prime minister thanked the cabinet members for their untiring efforts for the country’s development. The cabinet offered Fateha for those who lost their lives in an accident of Hazara Express that took place near Nawabshah.

The body approved the draft of the National Music Policy as well as the National Aviation Policy 2023. Under the National Music Policy, the application of legal frameworks and modern technological resources would be used to protect the musical heritage of Pakistan, promote contemporary music, and prevent the plagiarism of musicians’ works.

On the prime minister’s instructions, the federal cabinet approved the auction of all the valuable gifts received by him during the last 15 months in a transparent manner. He directed that the proceeds should be donated to organizations working for the welfare of orphans and destitute children in Pakistan.

The meeting approved the establishment of the SIFC Secretariat and the appointment of Jameel Ahmed Qureshi as Secretary/Principal Accounting Officer. The appointment of Arshad Saleem Khattak as Chief Executive Office of Railways Estate Development and Marketing Company was also okayed.

The federal cabinet nodded at doubling the remissions in the sentences of prisoners held in various jails across Pakistan on August 14th. The remission will be applicable to all prisoners in accordance with the law.

The meeting approved amendments to the solar policy to expedite the solarization of official buildings and move swiftly on the plan for the nationwide 10,000 megawatts solarization project.