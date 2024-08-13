PM Shehbaz approves induction of women in Privatisation Commission Board

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved increase in the strength of members of Privatisation Commission Board from the existing eight to 11, on the recommendations of Privatisation Division.

“On the International Women’s Day, while chairing the cabinet meeting, the prime minister directed for representation of women in the country’s significant boards and under his vision, women members would be appointed on these new seats,” the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The cabinet also directed for taking of all measures to keep prices of urea fertiliser under control and directed for provision of uninterrupted gas supply to urea manufacturing factories even after September 2024 instead urea import in the light of a decision taken by Economic Coordination Committee on August 2.

“Agriculture has been the backbone of the country’s economy and the cabinet directed for ensuring reduction in the prices of agriculture inputs to mitigate farmers’ per acre expenses,” PM Shehbaz said as per a press release.

It also ratified decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation during its meeting on August 2, however, the prime minister further directed for submission of a comprehensive plan over those State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) whose privatisation had already been approved.

On the recommendation of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, PM Shehbaz approved implementation of court’s order regarding regularization of daily-wage teachers of Federal Directorate of Education (FED).

It also approved signing of MoU between ministries of foreign affairs of Pakistan and Democratic Guatemala, on the recommendation of ministry of foreign affairs, for initiation of political consultations, besides, according approval to the signing of MoU between Pakistan and Ecuador for holding of bilateral political consultations.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) taken on August 5, besides giving nod to decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on July 31.