Federal cabinet to decide on amnesty scheme for overstaying foreigners

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to decide on introducing an amnesty scheme for overstaying foreigners for their voluntary repatriation to their respective countries, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the federal cabinet session on Tuesday (January 18) to discuss a 14-point agenda. The session will review the country’s political, economic and pandemic situation.

The Ministry of Interior will present a summary for introducing an amnesty scheme for overstaying foreigners for their voluntary return to their respective countries.

Moreover, the federal cabinet will also mull over the draft of the interfaith harmony policy in the upcoming session.

The other items in the agenda include recommendations for amendments in rules of business, approval for the chief executive officer (CEO) of KSSL, audit of First Women Bank, issuance of notification for concerned officer under Essential Services Act, summary for Pakistan’s inclusion in United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), reorganisation of the board of directors of Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) and Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited (RAILCOP), audit for regulatory authorities’ affairs by the Auditor General of Pakistan, report of State Industry 2021 and annual report of NEPRA 2020-21.

January 11 session

In the previous session, the federal cabinet had decided against imposing lockdown in the country despite a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases besides approving the filing of a disqualification plea against Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif over a guarantee he submitted before Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the COVID cases have seen a two-time surge recently, however, the cabinet has decided against imposing a lockdown.

People are advised to wear facemasks, maintain social distancing and vaccinate themselves, he said and added that the cabinet decided that there was no need for a lockdown in the country in the current situation.

Fawad Chaudhry further spoke regarding a briefing on Murree tragedy to the cabinet and said that the Punjab government has formed a committee to probe the matter.

