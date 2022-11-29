Federal Cabinet to discuss five-point agenda tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the Federal Cabinet’s session tomorrow (Wednesday) to discuss the five-point agenda, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned the session tomorrow and will exchange views on the current political situation with his cabinet members.

During the session, the Federal Cabinet will give approval to fix support price of wheat for 2022-23. The cabinet members will be briefed on wheat demand and current situation.

The cabinet will also be briefed on restoration of canceled petroleum exploration licenses and Pakistan’s building in Washington. October 20 decisions related to legislative cases will also be ratified in the session.

Earlier on November 27, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

