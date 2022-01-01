Federal cabinet to get briefings on EVMs, Covid situation on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday to discuss various matters including briefings on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Covid situation in the country, ARY News reported.

A seven-point agenda will be discussed in the upcoming session of the federal cabinet under the chair of PM Imran Khan on January 4. The cabinet members will review the economic and political situation of the country.

Concerned officials will brief the cabinet members regarding the progress on EVMs.

READ: FEDERAL CABINET APPROVES FIRST-EVER NATIONAL SECURITY POLICY

The cabinet members are likely to hold consultations for the custody of wanted persons in Pakistan from the United Kingdom (UK). A summary will be presented by the interior ministry to seek custody of an accused Abdul Qadir Ehsan from the United Kingdom (UK).

The items in the agenda include the establishment of the National Institute of Intelligence and Security Studies, the appointment of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman for two years, approval of notification of Pakistan Tobacco Board and appointment of three members in the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!