Federal cabinet to mull over five-point agenda tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the meeting of the federal cabinet on February 14 (Tuesday), which will mull over a five-point agenda including the economic situation in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the meeting of the federal cabinet, with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, will discuss several important matters ranging from economic situation to agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meeting will approve the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). The cabinet will also approve the decisions of Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

In addition, it is also expected to approve price of coronavirus vaccine. Reports regarding power breakdown and Toshakhana will be tabled in the meeting.

Earlier, the federal cabinet decided to donate one-month salary to earthquake victims of the “brotherly country” Turkiye.

The decision was taken during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which expressed condolence over the hundreds of quake-caused deaths in Turkiye and Syria, and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif also established a relief fund to help earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, appealing to the people of Pakistan particularly businessmen and philanthropists to donate to the fund generously.

The federal cabinet also announced to donate one month’s salary to the relief fund. It was also decided that the federal government employees of grade 18 to 22 would donate one day salary for the distressed Turkish people.

Comments