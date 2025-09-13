Federal Constabulary Headquarters to be shifted from Peshawar to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to move the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters from Peshawar to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters to review the plan. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

Naqvi directed officials to identify suitable land in the capital for the new headquarters. He also asked for a master plan to be prepared.

Interior Minister said the land selection must cover both headquarters and training needs. He added that the government wants to build the Federal Constabulary on modern lines and make it a strong and active force.

The meeting was also attended by the Federal Secretary for Interior, Commandant and Deputy Commandant of the FC, Chairman CDA, IG Islamabad Police, DC Islamabad, and senior officials.

Also Read: President issues ordinance to transform Frontier Constabulary to nationwide federal force

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari promulgated the Frontier Constabulary (Reorganization) Ordinance, 2025, transforming the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into the Federal Constabulary, a nationwide federal force with expanded jurisdiction.

The ordinance, effective immediately, was issued to amend the Frontier Constabulary Act of 1915, following approval from the federal cabinet.

The newly restructured Federal Constabulary will have the authority to operate across all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

This is a major shift from the FC’s previous role, which was primarily focused on maintaining law and order in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the ordinance, the federal government will appoint an Inspector General to lead the FC. The force will be organized into divisions, each led by a wing commander equivalent to the rank of Deputy Inspector General.

The Federal Constabulary will consist of two main divisions: a Security Division, comprising existing FC personnel, and a Federal Reserve Division, dedicated to anti-riot operations and special protection duties.

The ordinance empowers the federal government to recruit a Federal Reserve Force to maintain law and order. The FC’s responsibilities will include controlling riots, ensuring internal security, counterterrorism, and providing protection.