Federal Constitutional Court becomes functional as two more judges take oath

ISLAMABAD: Two more judges of the Federal Constitutional Court took oath on Monday, bringing the total number of sworn-in judges to seven, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, officiated the oath to Justice Rozi Khan and Justice Arshad Hussain Shah.

Justice Hassan Azhar, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice K.K. Agha had already been sworn in. Chief Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan himself took oath at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, administered by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The ceremony was attended by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Arbab Tahir, Justice Khadim Hussain, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, Justice Muhammad Asif, and Justice Inam Amin Minhas, among other dignitaries.

Following the completion of the court’s judicial strength, Chief Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan has constituted three benches of the Federal Constitutional Court:

Bench-I: Chief Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Arshad Hussain Shah.

Bench-II: Justice Hassan Rizvi, Justice K.K. Agha.

Bench-III: Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Rozi Khan

With the formation of the benches, the Federal Constitutional Court is now prepared to begin hearing constitutional matters under its mandate.

In a separate development last week, the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) appointed the registrar of the court, sources familiar told ARY News.

The CJ has appointed former District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Hafeez as the Registrar of the Constitutional Court.