Federal Constitutional Court launches official website

The Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCCP) has launched its official website, www.fccp.pakistan.gov.pk, making key information and resources publicly accessible.

A special message from Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan has been uploaded to the website, outlining the institution’s vision and commitment to transparency.

The profiles of all judges of the Federal Constitutional Court are also available online.

In addition, the official website now features the cause list for the upcoming judicial week, enabling lawyers, litigants, and the general public to access case schedules with ease.

The launch marks an important step towards enhancing transparency and facilitating public access to judicial information.

The Federal Constitutional Court was formed after the passage of 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Earlier, three Supreme Court judges took oath as judges of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) in Islamabad, after President Asif Ali Zardari appointed the first batch of six judges to the newly established court.

Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court, Justice Amin Uddin Khan, administered the oath to Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

The ceremony was attended by Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan.